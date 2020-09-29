JANESVILLE
SHINE Medical Technologies could land another $1 million city tax incentive package to help the medical radioisotope company build a new headquarters and second production facility designed for production of cancer medicines.
The decision could happen any day now, and it might have happened Monday night except the Janesville City Council meeting was scrubbed because of what the city called “technological” problems.
City officials and SHINE said a $10 million headquarters and lutetium-177m production facility could be built by next year on a 17-acre city parcel just northeast of where SHINE’s 45,000-square-foot molybdenum-99 production facility is being built along Highway 51 on the city’s south side.
The city council had been scheduled to consider Monday night transferring the parcel at no cost to a developer, Janesville Investors and T5 Real Estate Solutions. The deal comes under a requirement that the developer would hold the land, the new facility and all risk incurred from the development.
The deal, which the city says is worth $1 million in tax-increment financing, also assumes SHINE would be the tenant at the new facility unless it is at some point sold to SHINE or another party. And it allows the developer to be repaid up to $725,000 for water, sewer and street expansions the developer plans at the site, plus reimbursement of up to $310,000 for “tenant improvements” for the project.
That means part of the tax incentive would be paid out to offset the developer’s cost to tailor the new facility for nuclear medicine production.
SHINE still has a target date of 2022 to begin commercial operation at its moly-99 factory, a facility that remains under construction. The additional facilities now proposed—a SHINE headquarters and Lu-177m cancer medicine manufacturing facility—would leverage SHINE’s accelerator-based nuclear production capability in its moly-99 factory.
The move comes as SHINE awaits federal approval for an operating license in Janesville, but it’s evidence of SHINE’s growing ambition as a nuclear medicine producer. The new facility suggests that even as SHINE plans expansions and ancillary nuclear medicine production facilities in Europe, the company intends to operate a flagship office in Janesville.
SHINE last year launched a sister company that would produce and market nuclear cancer treatment medicines alongside the company’s moly-99 business. The company earlier this month landed $80 in investment in its moly-99 business and to expand into cancer treatment medicines, SHINE announced.
The city on Monday night did not say exactly why the council meeting got scrubbed, but a bulletin the city sent a few minutes after 6 p.m. announced the cancellation was “due to technological problems.”
Council meetings are being streamed online because some members attend by computer. As of 6 p.m. Monday, the city’s website did not have a live feed available for the meeting.
The city plans to reschedule the meeting “sometime in the near future,” according to the bulletin.
If the city approves the proposed SHINE TIF deal, it would be the third time the city has given the company development incentives since 2012. All told, the city has already committed about $11 million to SHINE’s project—the biggest single TIF deal in the city’s history.
Most of that commitment came in 2012, when the council OK’d a $9 million dollar package for land and other tax incentives.
The council on Monday night was set to hear a quarterly update from SHINE on the status of its moly-99 project and other company news.
SHINE has been pursuing a federal license to operate its moly-99 facility, which it would use to produce and ship bone and tissue-illuminating radioisotopes for use in medical imaging tests. SHINE says it looks to capture at least one-third of the domestic global market for medical moly-99.
Earlier this year, SHINE announced it had worked with Czech researchers on a new line of lu-177m cancer treatment drugs that SHINE officials said met third-party purity tests for “patient doses.”
Lu-177m is a radioactive isotope that for years has been used to treat stomach and lung cancers. SHINE said the drug shows “promise” in treating certain cancers that have spread.
SHINE over the last year has quietly worked on establishing a medical radioisotope manufacturing presence in Europe. Earlier this year, a SHINE spokesperson told The Gazette it was likely SHINE at some point will produce cancer drugs in Janesville alongside moly-99.
At the time, the spokesperson could not give details, but the announcement of the city TIF proposal makes it clear SHINE intends to broaden its production in Janesville to include cancer medicines.
It’s not clear what, if any, additional federal review SHINE would face to produce Lu-177m drugs in Janesville.
SHINE has not said if and when it plans to vacate corporate headquarters space it leases at Prospect 101 in downtown Janesville. SHINE’s corporate office workforce has more than doubled since the company relocated its offices to Janesville in late 2016.
Since 2017, SHINE has indicated it planned eventually to build a corporate headquarters near SHINE’s moly-99 factory.