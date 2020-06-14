JANESVILLE
Before SHINE Medical Technologies CEO Greg Piefer hit the “send” button on a set of Twitter and Facebook posts earlier this month, he said he thought long and hard about the message.
It was in the days after the police-involved killing of George Floyd, as civil unrest played out in the streets of cities across the country.
The leader of the Janesville nuclear medicine technology startup was thinking about his 119 employees and the company's own attempts to seed diversity and equity within the walls of its corporate offices.
Piefer decided he and SHINE should speak out about what he calls a “systemic and long-term problem” of racism and bias. He intended for his words to reach not just his employees, but the greater community outside SHINE’s downtown headquarters.
Alongside his portrait and and SHINE’s corporate logo, Piefer wrote this message and posted it on social media:
“Black lives matter. The need to speak out against racism, racial injustice and inherent bias compels each of us as leaders in our community to act. Not just in the short term in response to tragic events, but for permanent and lasting change.”
That was just a fraction of Piefer’s statement.
In the statement, Piefer said SHINE plans to offer its employees paid time off if they want to get involved in social justice events, including public speaking or peaceful demonstrations. That’s alongside other plans to try to bolster racial inclusion and diversity at SHINE and in Janesville.
In the wake of Floyd's death, CEOs of dozens of Fortune 500 companies have issued executive statements that denounce racism and police brutality and support social justice. Last week, NASCAR ended the display of Confederate flags at races, and Boston’s mayor declared racism a “public health crisis.”
But SHINE is possibly the first local private company to release a statement on racism and racial bias.
The company is knee deep in building a multimillion-dollar medical molybdenum-99 production facility in Janesville, but it also plans to launch a $5,000 annual fund that Piefer said would help local organizations promote inclusion and social justice programs.
Piefer’s statement was directed to his employees, but he placed it in the public sphere by posting it on social media and the company's website.
Piefer said he’s not sure if other Janesville companies plan to share their stances on racism, bias and diversity, but he hopes SHINE’s stepping forward might lead other local companies to take a stand, too.
“I think what happens all too often in this country is people react in some way to an event like this. And the reaction in some way heals them and makes them feel better. But then they move on. I wanted to do something lasting,” Piefer said.
“So I had started to think about what SHINE could do, and what policies we could implement to make a difference here in Janesville, in SHINE, and maybe be a symbol for other companies around the area and maybe beyond.”
Piefer’s statement includes a glimpse into SHINE's latest diversity and inclusion report, offering rare insight into the internal policies and philosophies of a local company.
Overall, people of color make up 9% of SHINE’s workforce and hold about 5% of leadership positions, according to the report.
Piefer said even if his workforce skews more diverse than other local companies, he believes it is still a “very racially homogeneous” workplace.
“I can say within our industry that we are more diverse," he said. "I can also say we're not done. We're not as diverse as we should be, so we’ve got a lot of work to do.”
SHINE already had a diversity and inclusion panel of 11 employees prior to the recent civil unrest, Piefer said. Among other initiatives, the panel has worked on a “blind resume screening” system in which applications for job openings—including nuclear engineering—are stripped of names and other possible identifiers of applicants' ethnicity, race or gender.
Piefer said that's one way the company seeks to stem inherent biases in the hiring process.
He said major investors have signaled that companies must become more attuned to diversity—not just in hiring but also in forming programs that help minority hires feel more included.
Still, Piefer said he’s found it relatively rare for local business leaders to have even casual conversations about race and diversity.
“It hasn't been a topic I've run into very much, and it’s something that probably should be (talked about more)," he said. "But it's a topic that makes a lot of people uncomfortable to talk about. A lot of times, emotions run high very quickly, and I think that's what creates that discomfort.”
Marc Perry, the executive director of nonprofit Community Action who has led local diversity efforts, said it’s significant for a local company to not only speak out about racism and social justice, but also share its own plans to bolster diversity and inclusion.
Perry hopes SHINE won’t be the only local company to take a public stand.
“If it’s the case that it's just one company talking, that’s unfortunate," Perry said. "Because you would think promoting inclusion and talking openly about promoting diversity within your company would be something positive. I think it still speaks to the local and the national climate on some level that some organizations might be reluctant to speak out this way.”
Piefer said SHINE’s diversity policies are intended to give it the best chance of hiring the most talented nuclear medicine experts. But his recent statement on racism, he thinks, simply was a responsible effort to address ongoing racial inequality.
“There's always that little thought of, ‘Boy, did I really think about everything I put in there? And could it be taken the wrong way?'” Piefer said. “But it was just … it’s far more important to speak out here than to not say anything, in my view. So we decided to do it.”