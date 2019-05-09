JANESVILLE

SHINE Medical Technologies CEO Greg Piefer used a ceremonial shovel Thursday to gouge into mud on the edge of a farm field where his company’s new medical radioisotope manufacturing factory soon will rise.

He and others at the ground breaking for SHINE’s long-awaited development had some tough spade work to turn over the thick, wet soil.

But that was apropos given SHINE's eight-year fight of gathering funding, getting regulatory approval and launching a nuclear molybdenum-99 production plant on the outskirts of Janesville—years Piefer summed up as a “big bet.”

At a groundbreaking at a farm complex just south of the SHINE’s future plant site, Lisa Gordon-Hagerty, under secretary of the National Nuclear Security Administration, laid out SHINE’s progress on the Janesville project to a crowd of about 350 local officials and SHINE investors:

“Moly-99 enables us to fight back,” Gordon-Hagerty said.

Earlier this decade, Gordon-Hagerty’s administration gave SHINE $25 million to bring domestic moly-99 production to Janesville under a federal initiative to bolster a safe, secure supply of a vital compound often in critically short supply worldwide. She used the word “fight” to talk specifically of moly-99 being a critical first line of defense in medical testing for thousands of Americans every day.

Gordon-Hagerty might as well have been talking of other fights—such as SHINE’s near demise and recovery after a key investor unexpectedly pulled back at a time when the company’s finances were dwindling.

“The company almost died in 2013,” Piefer said. “We ran out of money, spending about $7.5 million dollars that we didn't have, we had a funding round that we thought was going to close and didn't.”

At that time, Piefer said, the company had about two weeks cash on hand. But he said SHINE’s team stuck around and battled through an arduous federal regulatory process as the company’s business officers trudged on trying to prove to investors that SHINE’s nuclear particle accelerator technology—the first of its kind—could work on a commercial scale.

SHINE has since secured enough funding, including a $150 million financing deal the company reached last fall with a New York private healthcare investment firm. Last month, the city of Janesville transferred for $1 ownership of 91 acres it had granted SHINE through a $9 million, tax-increment financing deal the city council originally approved in 2012.

A full decade will have passed by 2022, when SHINE projects it will launch production and shipping of medical moly-99 at its Janesville plant.

Piefer in the past has spoken about the frustrations and challenge of selling the concept of nuclear particle acceleration to investors. He seemed more at ease Thursday, and was almost jocular as he gave the ceremony crowd a boil down of SHINE's core business.

“This is a factory that makes medicine from … former Russian nuclear warheads that the U.S. has bought and taken off the market,” Piefer said. “We put that in this building, and it comes out as medicine. That’s just stupidly cool.”

Alongside moly-99, which is a radioactive agent used to light up bone and body tissue in medical imaging tests, SHINE also plans to produce isotopes that are used as cancer-fighting agents, Piefer said.

Also, Piefer said, SHINE plans to build a second, ancillary production facility in Europe, possibly by the mid-2020s.

The Gazette will update this report.