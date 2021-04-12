A Janesville man died in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in the town of Fulton, according to a Rock County Sheriff's Office news release.
Sheriff's deputies from Rock and Dane counties and Edgerton emergency services personnel were dispatched to the area of Wash and Holland roads in the town of Fulton at around 4:12 p.m. Monday where they found the crash scene.
The man, 39, had been traveling south on Wash Road when it entered the east ditch and struck a tree, according to the news release. He was the vehicle's only occupant and was declared dead at the scene.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing, and the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the man's identity.