Food is served at the 2019 RECAP dinner at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office in Janesville. The dinner, with food grown by Rock County Jail inmates and prepared by chef Tyler Salisbery, will be held again this summer after a hiatus in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is bringing back its farm-to-table dinner with food from a garden maintained by jail inmates this year after taking 2020 off because of the pandemic.
The dinner is set for Sept. 15 with limited registration of 125 participants at $65 per person. The five-course meal is open to the public and tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The dinner will be prepared by chef Tyler Salisbery from The Black Sheep of Whitewater. Pheasant will be this year’s main fare.
Music will be provided by the Jason Thomas Band out of Fort Atkinson.
In the event of inclement weather, the dinner will be held in an equipment building behind the sheriff’s office.
The dinner is put on by the Rock County Education and Criminal Addictions Program Garden and Community Garden Outreach Program on the sheriff’s office campus at the intersection of highways 14 and 51.
The program gives inmates at the Rock County Jail the chance to work in the gardens.
Rock County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jay Williams oversees the program.
“They (the inmates) do absolutely everything. They prepare it in the spring, they plant, maintain it during the growing season, harvest and then put it to bed in the fall,” he said.
Williams said the gardeners put in more than 1,000 hours annually.
“They did this, and some of them have never accomplished such a thing as this. They take pride in it, and they’re excited to be out here,” Williams said.
RECAP rehabilitates inmates through multiple steps including counseling; obtaining a high school graduation equivalence degree; classes in employment, parenting and anger management; and more.
The dinner benefits the department’s Community Garden Outreach Program.
Sign up our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.