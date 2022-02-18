Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson embraces his wife, Linda while celebrating his election as sheriff in 2018 at at O'Riley & Conway's in downtown Janesville. Knudson announced Friday that he's retiring from the sheriff's office and will not seek election in 2023.
After 33 years of service to the community writ large, Sheriff Troy Knudson has announced he will not seek reelection in 2023 and is retiring from his post at the helm of the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
Knudson, who was elected sheriff in 2019, has been with the sheriff’s office since 1989, a tenure of service he called the highlight of his career. “I cannot fully express the humble and profound appreciation that I have for the citizens of Rock County,” he said in a statement released Friday morning.
Knudson said the Sheriff’s Office has tried to answer growing scrutiny of law enforcement both locally and nationally by increasing transparency in policing, including a move require body cameras for correctional officers at the Rock County Jail.
Knudson in his statement made note of other changes that have come under his watch as Sheriff, including a massive overhaul at the 1929 Pinehurst area that's now unfolding, and a renewed focus on treatment and rehabilitation.
Knudson said he's comfortable seeing the team he's leaving at the sheriff's office move toward a new era.
“I have great confidence in the team that we currently have and the generations that are coming to meet the challenges of the future,” he said.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.