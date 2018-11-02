JANESVILLE
Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events, or CRASE, training classes will be offered starting Wednesday, Nov. 7, at the Rock County Health Care Center, 3530 County F.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management Bureau will teach residents how to increase their survival chances during active-shooter events. Participants will learn behavioral indicators and discuss shooter statistics and historical cases studies.
Classes will be offered from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, and 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, and on Jan. 3 at the care center. The program is free and open to the public.
Registration is required by calling 608-758-8440 or emailing EOC@co.rock.wi.us.
