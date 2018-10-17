JANESVILLE

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office will offer three snowmobile education classes starting Nov. 10 at the Rock County Job Center, 1900 Center Ave.

Residents born on or after Jan. 1, 1985, are required to complete a class to legally operate snowmobiles in public places.

Mandatory registration begins at 6 p.m. at the sheriff’s office, 200 Highway 14. Registration dates are Oct. 29 for the Nov. 10 course, Nov. 26 for the Dec. 8 course and Jan. 7 for the Jan. 19 course.

Each class runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and has a 30-student limit. Admission costs $10 per student, and the fee is due at registration.

Students younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at registration and require a parent or guardian’s signature to participate.

Enroll online at www.co.rock.wi.us/sheriff-snowmobile-education. For more information, email Deputy Christopher Krahn at christopher.krahn@co.rock.wi.us.

