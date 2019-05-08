JANESVILLE

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office invites the public to the 25th annual Rock County Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony to honor officers who died in the line of duty.

The ceremony begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at the Roth Community Pavilion in Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville. The ceremony will be moved to the courthouse’s jury assembly room in case of inclement weather.

The keynote speaker will be Judge Michael R. Fitzpatrick of the state's District 4 Court of Appeals. The Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard and Janesville and Beloit police honor guards will participate.

The event will include a rifle volley by seven officers firing in unison three times. Refreshments will be served after the ceremony.

Since 1791, more than 21,000 U.S. law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty, according to a news release.

