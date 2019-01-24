JANESVILLE

Gutter Busters, a bowling event sponsored by the Rock County Sheriff's Office, will run from noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Rivers Edge Bowl, 215 S. River St.

Deputies will teach children the ins and outs of bowling in an effort to steer them away from crime and promote positive relationships with law enforcement officers. Children ages 6 and older will learn proper technique, etiquette and scoring.

Participation includes two games of bowling, shoe rental, a T-shirt and a meal. Only 20 spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information or to register, visit www.co.rock.wi.us/sheriff-gutter-busters or email christopher.krahn@co.rock.wi.us.