JANESVILLE
Fans of the Milwaukee Bucks know one of the team’s frequently used slogans is “Fear the deer.”
But drivers shouldn’t have to fear a deer encounter on the road if they follow safety tips from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
Fall is prime time for vehicle collisions with deer because it’s the rut, or mating season, Capt. Jude Maurer said.
“The bucks are going to be chasing the does. They’re not in their normal behavior,” he said.
“Instead of bedding down or hibernating for the winter, they’re more apt to be walking or looking for that female doe.
“They’re just not thinking straight.”
Deer are also more active during dawn and dusk, which now coincides more closely with rush hour as the days get shorter.
There were 26 incidents in 2017 where drivers hit deer or swerved to avoid one and crashed. That number includes incidents where an accident report was not completed, but a deer was mentioned as a reason for an accident or running off the road, according to sheriff’s office reports.
Eleven of those incidents occurred in October, November or December of last year.
None resulted in serious injury.
Maurer said if drivers suddenly spot deer on the road and a crash is unavoidable, they should hit the deer without stepping on their brakes—especially if they’re driving in a sedan.
Slamming the brakes might be a natural reaction, but it will cause the front end of the vehicle to sink lower to the ground. In a sedan, this increases the likelihood that a deer will crash through the windshield, Maurer said.
Drivers should never swerve to avoid the deer because it could cause them to lose control and create a more significant accident, he said.
Other tips are more general: Don’t drive distracted. Check your surroundings. At night, turn your high beams on if no traffic is coming in the opposite direction.
Drivers can self-report their deer collisions on the sheriff’s office website. The sheriff’s office will only respond to such accidents if the road is blocked or people are injured, Maurer said.
The county highway department primarily handles carcass removal. But if the carcass obstructs the road, drivers can pull it to the side of the road or call the sheriff’s office to do so, he said.
Drivers also should pull to the side of the road if possible after hitting a deer. That way, they will avoid blocking the road or getting rear-ended, Maurer said.
