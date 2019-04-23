JANESVILLE

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office will offer three boater safety courses starting in May.

Those born after Jan. 1, 1989, are required to complete boater safety courses to legally operate motorized boats or personal watercraft, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The first class is May 11 with registration Monday, April 29. The second class is June 15 with registration June 3, and the third class is July 20 with registration July 8.

Registration is mandatory and begins at 6 p.m. at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, 200 Highway 14. Classes run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rock County Job Center, 1900 Center Ave.

The courses cost $10 per student. Underage students must have their parent's or guardian’s signature to attend, and parents and guardians must accompany minors at registration.

To enroll online, visit www.co.rock.wi.us/sheriff-boater-education.

For more information, call Deputy Chris Krahn at 608-757-7932.

