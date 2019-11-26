JANESVILLE

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office will offer three snowmobile safety education courses starting in December.

Residents born after Jan. 1, 1985, must complete the course to legally drive snowmobiles in places that are open to the public.

Each class is limited to 30 students and costs $10 per student. Parents or guardians must accompany underage students to mandatory registration.

Registration begins at 6 p.m. at the sheriff’s office, 200 Highway 14. Registration dates are Monday, Dec. 2, for the Dec. 14 course, Jan. 6 for the Jan. 18 course and Feb. 3 for the Feb. 15 course.

Classes will meet at the Rock County Job Center, 1900 Center Ave.

Students can enroll online at www.co.rock.wi.us/sheriff-snowmobile-education. Those who enroll will receive confirmation emails with registration information. Underage students require a parent or guardian’s signature to enroll.

For more information, email Sgt. Christopher Krahn at christopher.krahn@co.rock.wi.us.