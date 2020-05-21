TOWN OF JANESVILLE
A shed fire west of Janesville led authorities to shut down Highway 11 west of Janesville on Thursday afternoon.
Janesville firefighters were called at 12:40 p.m. to 4530 W. Highway 11. No one was injured or present, Janesville Fire Department Battalion Chief Ryan Murphy said.
The blaze was extinguished in about 30 minutes. Damage to the metal pole shed was estimated at $60,000. Damage to farm equipment inside was estimated at $220,000, Murphy said.
The cause of the fire is undetermined, Murphy said.
The owner was listed as Dennis Everhart of rural Janesville.