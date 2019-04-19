TOWN OF LA PRAIRE

Janesville Fire Department extinguished a shed fire Thursday afternoon, according to Captain Bob Gabbey.

Firefighters responded at 3:38 p.m. to 808 S. Tarrant Road. Most of the structure was destroyed by the time first responders arrived.

According to Gabbey, smoke from the flames was visible from the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport.

Firefighters experienced minor difficulties in extinguishing the fire due to a downed electric line and a nearby propane tank. Flames were doused within the hour and no injuries were reported, according to Gabbey.

The shed is considered a total loss. House siding was also damaged by flames.

Assisting agencies include the Milton Fire Department and Town of Beloit Fire Department.