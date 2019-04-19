01STOCK_FIRETRUCK_GENERIC

TOWN OF LA PRAIRE

Janesville Fire Department extinguished a shed fire Thursday afternoon, according to Captain Bob Gabbey.

Firefighters responded at 3:38 p.m. to 808 S. Tarrant Road. Most of the structure was destroyed by the time first responders arrived.

According to Gabbey, smoke from the flames was visible from the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport.

Firefighters experienced minor difficulties in extinguishing the fire due to a downed electric line and a nearby propane tank. Flames were doused within the hour and no injuries were reported, according to Gabbey.

The shed is considered a total loss. House siding was also damaged by flames.

Assisting agencies include the Milton Fire Department and Town of Beloit Fire Department.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.