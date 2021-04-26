SHARON
After a pandemic-wrought hiatus last year, Model A Day will return this year to downtown Sharon on Sunday, June 6.
With a Model A national meet scheduled in Oshkosh the same weekend, organizers are expecting many historic vehicles to grace the village's downtown streets, said Kim Jacobs, board member of Historic Downtown Sharon.
Jacobs said the national convention organizers have been publicizing the Sharon event and are enthusiastic about the gathering.
“This is going to be like nothing Sharon has ever seen,” she said.
Those in Sharon are also eager to bring the event back after last year’s Model A Day was canceled and hope businesses will get a boost from an influx of visitors.
“We are trying to get people to get into town,” Jacobs said.
The event will be held by Historic Downtown Sharon with assistance from the Rock-Ford A's of Rockford, Illinois, a group that typically brings 200 vehicles to the event on its own.
“We are expecting a big crowd,” Jacobs said.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be followed, and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the event.
There will be raffles throughout the day, and a two-door wooden car crafted by the Rock-Ford A's will be raffled off at the end.
Historic Downtown Sharon will be hosting a fashion show at 10:30 a.m. along Main Street with people wearing period attire from the early 20th century. Live music and skits will be performed throughout the day with different actors plucked from Sharon’s ranks along with other surprises along the way.
There will be a variety of food available, including a "fruit truck," pig roast, and ice cream social and a cake walk. Community center lunches, barbecue, chips and hot dogs will be in to-go containers. Local businesses, including Myrt's Ice Cream Shoppe, Coffee Cup Cafe, Pat's Brew and 'Que, Kip & Deb's Tavern, and Genoa Pizza, will also be serving food.
Two cars will be placed at the site of the former grocery store so people can be photographed sitting in them. Craft sellers and other vendors will be set up.
Jacobs said volunteers are needed to help line up cars, serve food and perform other tasks. Any help, even just a couple of hours worth, would be appreciated, Jacobs said. People can leave a message at Historic Downtown Sharon at 262-736-6246 to get more information on volunteer opportunities.
“If they call and say they want to volunteer, a spot will be guaranteed,” Jacobs said.
Jacobs said proceeds from past Model A Days have helped with building a bike trail and getting new playground equipment, which is set to arrive this summer.
Proceeds this year will be used for projects in Sharon, such as planting flowers downtown and forming a welcoming committee.