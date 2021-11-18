Looking for a festive and old-fashioned way to celebrate the season?
Historic Downtown Sharon will host its 26th annual Victorian Christmas from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3. The event includes a parade of lighted horse-drawn carriages through the village’s downtown, Historic Downtown Sharon board member Kim Jacobs said.
“It’s on this year and bigger than before. Historic Downtown Sharon wants to invite everyone out to revisit what it was like in our 1840-1900 Victorian roots. There is time-period entertainment, unique food stops and specialty vendors,” Jacobs said.
The fun evening features an array of entertainment for all ages.
“There will be a dog sled demonstration and a meet-and-greet. The dogs will keep the kids amazed,” Jacobs said.
Twenty lighted horse-drawn carriages will roll down Baldwin Street at 7:30 p.m., and horse-drawn wagons also will be doling out rides.
The tree lighting will be at 6 p.m. with carolers and bell ringers to welcome Santa, followed by the parade at 7:30 p.m.
Jacobs said the fire department will clear out its engine bays so people can decorate horse-drawn carriages in a warm spot. The carriages are filled with lights and silk flowers and are a beautiful sight to see.
Artisans and vendors also will be sprinkled throughout town. An actor playing the village “bum” will also be on hand.
“We have not had a bum for a few years. The bum is back,” Jacobs said.
Santa Claus also will be meeting with children in the former bank building.
Music will be played in different areas throughout town. The pastor of the Bell Tower Church (formerly the Methodist Church) will be bringing carolers and bell ringers from another church to brighten the season.
“This will be something very different. We haven’t had carolers for a long time,” Jacobs said.
Historic Downtown Sharon is already scouting for volunteers of all ages. People can sign up for one task and then be done to enjoy the rest of the evening. To sign up, call Historic Downtown Sharon at 262-736-6246 or email historic downtown@gmail.com. People can also reach out to Jacobs at 262-394-6695.
“We are looking for volunteers,” she said. “We need Santa’s helpers and parade helpers.”
People are encouraged to dress in Victorian-era attire, although it’s not required. Jacobs urges people to dress for the weather.
Hot food will be for sale at the community center, a vendor will be selling baked potatoes, and other businesses will be offering delicious meals and treats.
