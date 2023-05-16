SHARON — The Sharon Chamber of Commerce has announced that the Annual Roun’da Manure Bicycle Tour is set for Aug. 19.
Roun’da Manure Bicycle Tour is a local fundraiser for the Downtown Historic Sharon District. It includes four loops to choose from that go past area ice cream shops. This year all proceeds will be used to revitalize Veteran’s Park in downtown Sharon.
The ride started back in 1987, when Lon Haldeman & Susan Notorangelo organized a series of one-day rides that would qualify cyclists to participate in Paris-Best-Paris. These rides were called Randonneur rides. Most of them were held in the dairy country of Southern Wisconisn, so cyclists started saying “We’re going to ride Around the Manure”.
A similar version of the previous rides, called “Around the Manure Century,” was added a few years later. Lon’s uncle suggested changing the name to “Roun’da Manure,” making it more similar to Randonneur. The name stuck like manure on a bike tire and it has been called Roun’da Manure ever since.
In 2005, the tour was revitalized to include a clover leaf series of four different loop routes & ice cream shop rest stops along the way. Riders could pick the routes they wanted to ride and redeem coupons for a snack or drink at the local ice cream shops. Everyone returned to downtown Sharon, the hub in the center of the loops, for a pig roast.
Riders who register for the tour are provided Moo Bucks to use at all the rest stops and provided a pig roast at Pat’s Brew ‘n Que or a vegan/vegetarian/gluten free lunch at Small Towne Lounge in downtown Sharon.