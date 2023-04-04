JANESVILLE -- Streets in Sharon, 15 miles east of Beloit, flooded Tuesday amid heavy rain and widespread hail accumulation, with rushing water carrying hail downstream.
It was the latest round of severe weather in southern Wisconsin, four days after heavy storms cut a destructive path last Friday night.
Residents in communities between Clinton and East Troy said they saw hail accumulations that looked similar to snow starting to blanket yards and rooftops in late fall and early winter.
Sharon Police Chief Brad Bucholz took a video of the "river" of flowing water going past the front of the police station on Plain Street, running south to Station Street, at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. He said heavy rain had started around 1:55 p.m. with a few lightning strikes and pea-sized hail.
Bucholz said that the city's public works department measured about two inches of rain in a matter of minutes. He said the storm dissipated after about an hour and the "river" of rain and hail flowed into a retention pond. He said as far as he knows there was no damage reported.
Lt. Phil Tucker of the Delavan Police department said meanwhile, they saw a very minor storms with some pea-sized hail reported. He said no damage had been reported as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Mark Gehring, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Sullivan, said there were reports of some “severe” hail of one inch in diameter or larger. That was mainly in southeastern Walworth County, in the Lake Geneva area, around 2:30 p.m. Mostly, however, the reports were of small hail that accumulated.
Hail accumulation happens “several times a year,” Gehring said, but what was out of the ordinary was the span of the area of where the accumulation took place. In addition to reports of accumulating hair between Clinton and Elkhorn in Rock and Walworth counties, Gehring received reports of hail accumulation stretching into Racine and Kenosha counties.
Gehring chalked up the hail accumulations to temperatures still colder than when hail storms occur in summer, with the hail not able to melt as quickly.
“These storms packed a punch and they had a larger area of hail that is typical since it is April, and it’s still fairly cool out and there was an updrift,” Gehring said, adding that slow-melting hail can contribute to street flooding.
Rain
The area was also hit with rain. There were reports of flooding in the town of Lynn, village of Sharon and city of Delavan, according to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office.
Gehring didn’t have exact rain totals for most of the area, but said the heaviest cell with rain and hail entered Rock County east of Beloit and passed through Clinton. Then, it moved northeast into Walworth County and went through Darien, Delavan, Elkhorn and East Troy. He estimated that about one inch of rain fell in Darien.
Janesville and much of Rock County to the west and north of Clinton were unaffected by severe weather, only seeing some showers.
Gehring said he and others on the weather service staff would be monitoring systems moving into the area Tuesday night.
“We will have concerns with everything – wind, hail (and) a tornado threat, possibly into the overnight. There may be some flash flooding,” Gehring said.
