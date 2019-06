SHARON

Sharon fire officials responded to a fire in a semitrailer truck on Highway 14 east of County K early Thursday morning.

No injuries were reported, Sharon Fire and Rescue said on Facebook. When units arrived at about 2:53 a.m., all occupants were out of the vehicle.

Highway 14 was closed for 45 minutes, the post states.

The “crew quickly brought the fire under control before it spread to the trailer,” according to the Facebook post.