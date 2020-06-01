MILTON
Janesville, the city of Milton and the town of Milton have reached a crossroads with their shared fire services agreement, fire officials say.
“We’re not at a crisis,” Ernie Rhodes, fire chief of the Janesville and Milton fire departments, told the Joint Fire Commission at a May 20 virtual meeting.
Rather, he said commanding officers are looking at the next step to increase operational efficiency for both departments.
“I think we have come to a fork in the road to where we need to decide what is best for Milton, for sure,” he said. “But do we continue with shared services?”
If sharing continues, Rhodes said the departments should operate as one with one command staff.
“COVID-19 has definitely highlighted that there’s two different departments operating in two different ways but with very similar processes that require the same amount of attention,” he said. “And COVID is preventing me from doing that. I’ve had to heavily rely on the battalion chiefs, and they’ve done a phenomenal job. But going forward, we need to really look at merging the operations.”
Although a consultant had said one person could lead both fire departments, Milton Battalion Chief Chris Lukas disgreed.
“I never felt that that was a possibility,” he said. “I still don’t think it’s a possibility. It’s OK; it’s working. We have no problems at all with what Chief Rhodes has done up until this point. I think he’s done a lot.”
From Lukas’ perspective, “We got to go all in or all out.”
He acknowledged that could mean the end of the Milton Fire Department, “but you got to do what’s right for the people. You got to do what’s right for the citizens.”
Responding to a question from commissioner Bryan Meyer, Rhodes said the Milton department would still have volunteer members to keep its budget in line.
The two departments currently have the same automatic-aid response system, but training programs, human resources, staffing policies and command structures are still different, Rhodes said.
“We have been working to combine systems, but it’s to the point where I think we need to be transparent with the board,” he said. “You got to figure this out all the way because doing some things the same, but not others, doesn’t create an efficient operation and really clear leader’s intent. It doesn’t create one true organizational philosophy that I think is necessary for every modern-day fire department.”
The Milton Fire Department is busy for its size, Lukas said, but it has minimal staff, which makes it hard to maintain operating guidelines similar to Janesville’s.
“As much as we try to do things the same,” he said, “the budget and the makeup of the department and the personnel and staffing don’t allow us to do that.”
He clarified: “I’m not saying full-blown 100% consolidation tomorrow. I think we all, at least the command staff here, and I think Chief Rhodes—I know nobody wants to talk about this, but I think a lot of organizations would eventually like to see a countywide department. I think Milton and Janesville are some of the forerunners as far as that goes.”
What is the next step for the two departments?
“I don’t know,” Lukas told the board. “These are things that we’re happy to give input on and give you our opinion on, but these are the decisions you have to make. I think that the two departments can figure a way to work together and get more on the same page. How fast that happens, I don’t know.”
Because the shared services agreement involves the city and town of Milton and city of Janesville, commissioners said they will discuss the topic with their municipal officials.
The agreement for shared services has been in effect since Feb. 1, 2017.
In July 2017, Randy Banker, who was the chief at the time, said sharing could include equipment, resources, training and possibly a future shared fire station.