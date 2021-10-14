Sorry, an error occurred.
JANESVILLE
The Janesville Community Center is collecting donations until Oct. 31 for its “Share the Warmth” winter coat and outerwear drive.
Coats and other donations will benefit local children and families. Donations of gloves, hats, scarves, snow pants and boots will also be accepted.
The coat giveaway will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, in the Janesville Community Center at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 305 Lincoln St.
Donations should be taken to the Janesville Athletic Club or Janesville Community Center. Donors should call 608-373-4788 before dropping off donations.
