A sex offender will be released into a former motel in the town of Harmony.

John R. Berg Jr., 26, of Janesville will be moving to 4544 E. Highway 14, Janesville, on Tuesday, July 23, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

Berg was convicted of third-degree sexual assault and exposing a child to harmful materials in 2014 and sex with a child 16 years old or older in 2015.

Berg will be living in the former Pine Tree Inn.

While living there, the terms of Berg's supervision include no unsupervised contact with minors; no patronizing taverns, bars or liquor stores; no contact with victims; and no use of alcohol or drugs, according to the sheriff's office.

For more information, call the Department of Community Corrections, 608-758-6075.