JANESVILLE
The Rock County Public Health Department is investigating a recent outbreak of illnesses among several guests who stayed at the Holiday Inn Express hotel in Janesville.
Rock County health department spokeswoman Jessica Turner confirmed Monday that the Holiday Inn Express, 3100 Wellington Place, had shut down its swimming pool and whirlpool last week after “several members from youth sports teams” who had stayed at the hotel between June 18 and June 20 reported becoming sickened.
Turner said it could be a few weeks before results of tests the health department conducted during an inspection of the hotel are available.
The inspection came after a complaint the health department received early last week that indicated “the hotel swimming pool and whirlpool might have been connected” to apparent illnesses of guests, Turner said.
The health department is still working with guests who were at the hotel during the outbreak to learn what type of illness they might have, how many people might have been sickened, and whether the illness stemmed from the hotel’s pool or another source.
One of the hotel guests sought medical attention for an illness, Turner said, but she said the health department has had no reports of any hospitalizations linked to the outbreak.
Turner said Holiday Inn Express shut down its pool down before the county began investigating the illnesses. She said the hotel has addressed “issues” health department inspectors discovered while inspecting the pool’s disinfecting system.
She didn’t have other details.
The health department’s environmental health division “routinely” checks local swimming pools for public health compliance, Turner said.
A clerk at the Holiday Inn Express on Monday afternoon declined to comment on the situation, and The Gazette was not immediately able to reach the hotel’s management.