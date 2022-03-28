JANESVILLE
Janesville’s city council election April 5 pits seven candidates—just two of whom are incumbents—in a race for three open seats.
Council member Paul Benson, a local attorney who has served a term on the council under appointment and is now the council’s vice president, seeks his first election win. Incumbent Paul Williams, a retired tow truck operator and a longtime council member over the past two decades, also is running again.
Williams and Benson face off against a field of five newcomers, including Brian Bridges, Aaron Burdick, Thomas Lepinski, Steph Miekeljohn and Richard Neeno.
Incumbent Susan Johnson is not seeking reelection, a move that leaves three seats open.
The seven candidates replied to questions from The Gazette over the proposed ice arena and convention space at Janesville’s main shopping mall, the city’s approach to alcohol licensing and what to do over inactivity at the former General Motors plant property, which the state has designated as an environmental cleanup site.
Q: The city of Janesville is beginning to fine former General Motors plant site owner Commercial Development Company over its failure to return the property to a physical and environmental condition that meets the city’s demolition and property maintenance codes. What should be the city’s role and immediate focus in response to current inactivity at the former GM site?
Benson: Since the city does not own the site, our focus should be on marketing the site to potential developers (via the economic development department), maintaining the infrastructure surrounding the GM site, and vigorously enforcing the city’s codes and ordinances to encourage Commercial Development to clean up the property. There are buyers interested in the site, but if no deal comes to fruition, the city should do its own due diligence on acquiring the property to take charge of the situation.
Bridges: The city should enforce city demolition and property maintenance codes and hold the current property owner accountable. Beyond that, we need to keep in mind that the city does not own the property and, subsequently, I believe the city should be placing more focus on making the whole city a more desirable place to locate and attract new employers.
Burdick: Janesville’s role should be to enforce its ordinances and municipal codes that are applicable to restoring the site for commercial development. We should also be researching similar projects that have occurred in other communities and bring those successes to this project while pursuing state and federal funding options for reclamation.
Lepinski: I would suggest that the city not take ownership of the property. The city needs to enforce any legally binding requirements for environmental remediation by the current and former owners. Once environmental remediation is completed, the city should develop a strategy to market the former GM property for redevelopment.
Meiklejohn: Janesville has a duty to residents to make this a city that is desirable to live in but also for outside businesses to operate, either by holding Commercial Development accountable for the way it left the site or by moving to acquire the site if it will be beneficial to the taxpayers. Spending tax dollars on the site when the city does not own it is fiscally irresponsible; it must fall on the owners.
Neeno: I think it is obvious that the city will remain the primary driver for the redevelopment of the former GM space. I fear the city will have to foreclose on the location because of unpaid taxes and fines. The city will then have to work with the state Department of Natural Resources in order to determine final remediating needs. Hopefully, the city will then benefit from the sale proceeds.
Williams: We should continue to hold Commercial Development accountable for the promises it made to the city for site clean-up and for any and all fees, fines and taxes due on the property.
Q: In the past few years, the city of Janesville has begun to relax some longtime alcohol licensing ordinances. The city recently has discussed removing its longstanding liquor separation rule that requires most alcohol sales be done separately from the rest of a retailer’s business. Now it’s reviewing a rule change that would allow non-restaurant “entertainment” businesses to apply for class B beer licenses under the city’s current quota system. What is your stance on the city considering removing some longtime limits imposed on retail alcohol sales?
Benson: While alcohol has serious risks, I do support the recent actions of the council, including actions that supported Lark, Mocha Moment, Kwik Trip and Hy-Vee. Generally speaking, I am willing to trust responsible business owners with the important responsibility of selling alcohol. But at the same time, I support taking aggressive action against irresponsible business owners.
Bridges: If the original reason the requirement or restriction was put place has not changed, then we should not ignore its original intent to increase revenue. It is important to encourage economic growth without compromising public safety.
Burdick: I don’t believe Janesville is using liquor licenses as a way of recruiting entrepreneurs to the community. I believe we are trying to accommodate new business models that include alcohol sales and consumption as a minor part of their business plan. We should always be reassessing ordinances and city codes to see if they are still in the best interest of Janesville.
Lepinski: The people of Janesville have strong personal beliefs regarding the sale of alcohol in the city. We have tried prohibition and it didn’t work. The city has the responsibility to regulate the sale of alcohol through the Alcohol License Advisory Committee. I believe in equal treatment for all alcohol licensees.
Meiklejohn: As a civil servant, topics like “alcohol proliferation” comes back to the safety of city residents and visitors. Any license applications, alcohol or otherwise, should be weighed against the reason for implementation. If we are only making decisions under the guise of “economic development” and not considering all the factors, we are doing a disservice to the community.
Neeno: The sale of alcohol is an important source of income for many businesses; Janesville is not using alcohol as a development tool but is approaching a level playing field relative to other communities. Like all other products and services, alcohol sales will find their level; neither demand nor disposable income is increasing. More alcohol options means a redistribution of existing sales.
Williams: As current chair of the Alcohol License Advisory Committee, I firmly believe our separation ordinance for liquor stores should remain in effect. The single-serve beer sales and liquor rules (changes) came down from the state Legislature to help bars and restaurants during the (COVID-19) pandemic. Quotas for class A liquor licenses are up to the city, and I am hopeful that the council in the near future will set a quota for the number of class A licenses.
Q: What is your stance on the city’s potential commitment to borrow $15 million for the Woodman’s Community Center, a proposed ice arena and convention hall project at Uptown Janesville? Should that project be built under its current proposed scope: two sheets of ice plus a convertible conference center/gymnasium space?
Benson: It would provide a positive option for our kids during the winter months (which is a big gap) and would help support the Uptown Janesville property and hopefully prevent it from becoming an eyesore and an anchor that drags down the entire Milton Avenue corridor. If the city is awarded a $7.5 million grant it has applied for and the private folks do raise $7 million, the opportunity to leverage $14.5 million in non-taxpayer money on a publicly owned building is definitely appealing. But I won’t vote for the project unless it makes good financial sense for the taxpayer.
Bridges: The city must evaluate this project based upon return on investment. These are the questions I would ask and the process I would go through while making the evaluation: What is the final cost? How much will inflation affect the rough estimates? How much private funding will be available? What state or federal grant funding can we secure? What will be the total cost to city taxpayers? What will be the positive economic impact to the city? What would be the cost for not building the community center? If we get acceptable answers to these questions, then the idea of approving the community center is reasonable.
Burdick: I support this project under the proposed scope. Many factors still need to be taken under consideration when this project is up for a vote. As proposed, this project could bring 100 additional jobs and millions of dollars in revenue to Janesville. Nearly half of this project could be funded by utilizing monies not associated with property taxes; it is an opportunity that should be taken advantage of.
Lepinski: I believe the city should commit no more than $15 million in taxpayer funds to this project. I prefer that the $7.5 million federal grant, if received, reduce the cost to the property taxpayers. The next step is for the Friends of the Indoor Sports Complex group to publicly commit to raising the balance of the cash funds based on the design and cost analysis. If they are unable or unwilling to commit, I propose forming “The Janesville Youth Hockey Foundation” and securing a determination letter from the Internal Revenue Service to allow the friends gropu to raise funds from individuals and other interested parties.
Meiklejohn: I am very much for a facility that will increase the quality of life for city residents, but from the very beginning it was always a balancing act between cost to the taxpayer and feasibility. This past year has only proved to shrink that margin that the general public can bear. I am not looking to build a monument to stubbornness at the cost of the taxpayers. As the estimated cost continues to rise, I know I will be that much more particular about the facility and the cost. The taxpayers come before amenities.
Neeno: First, the project should be built as currently proposed. Second, the city has applied for a $7 million grant to offset borrowing—hopefully private donations will exceed $7 million. Third, while I favor the project, I need to see the final costs and financing along with return-on-investment projections before I can make an informed decision.
Williams: I have never been in favor of borrowing that much money for the proposed (ice arena) project. If the project were a 50/50 (cost-sharing) public-private partnership and had a reasonable and affordable price tag, then the concept of a sports and conference center could be a good fit in Janesville.