JANESVILLE
The Rock County Council on Aging still has Senior Farmers’ Market vouchers available for eligible seniors, according to a news release.
Offered by the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, these $25 value vouchers allow Rock County seniors to purchase fresh, locally grown fruits, vegetables and herbs at farmers markets.
Eligible Rock County residents must be 60 years old or older (55 or older for Native Americans) and receive a monthly income below $1,968 for a one-person household or $2,658 for a two-person household.
Applicants must call 608-757-5428 and leave a voicemail.
Vouchers will be mailed to approved applicants.