JANESVILLE

Farmers market vouchers are still available for local seniors at the Rock County Council on Aging, 3328 N. Highway 51.

The vouchers are worth $25 and may be used to buy fresh produce at approved farmers markets and farm stands.

Rock County residents ages 60 and older, or Native Americans ages 55 and older, are eligible for vouchers. Monthly household incomes must be below $1,926 for a single person or $2,607 for two people to remain eligible.

Households may receive only one voucher.

To check voucher availability, call 608-757-5474. For more information on the nutrition program, visit www.co.rock.wi.us/aging-nutrition-meals.