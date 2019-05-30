JANESVILLE

The Rock County Council on Aging will distribute farmers market vouchers to seniors ages 60 and older starting Tuesday, June 11.

Seniors can collect $25 vouchers to buy fresh, locally grown produce at these times and locations:

Tuesday, June 11, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Creekside Place, 102 Maple St., Evansville.

Thursday, June 13, from 10 to 11 a.m. at The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St., Milton.

Tuesday, June 18, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Edgerton Public Library, 101 Albion St., Edgerton.

Thursday, June 20, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Beloit Rotary River Center, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit.

Tuesday, June 25, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Clinton Senior Center, 508 Front St., Clinton.

Wednesday, June 26, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Footville Village Hall, 261 N. Gilbert St., Footville.

Thursday, June 27, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Rock County Job Center, Room K, 1900 Center Ave., Janesville.

Eligible seniors must be Rock County residents ages 60 years or older or Native Americans ages 55 years or older. Seniors also must have monthly household incomes below $1,926 for one person or below $2,607 for two people.

Limited vouchers are available and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Authorized representatives may apply for certification on behalf of eligible residents. Representatives must provide proxy authorization forms signed by applying seniors. Forms are available upon request by calling 608-757-5474.