JANESVILLE
The Rock County Council on Aging is accepting phone requests for senior farmers market vouchers.
The $25 vouchers allow seniors to buy fresh, locally grown fruits, vegetables and herbs from participating vendors at area farmers markets, according to a news release.
Eligible recipients must be at least 60 years old—55 or older for Native Americans—and live in Rock County. They must also have monthly incomes of less than $1,968 for one-person household or less than $2,658 for a two-person household.
Vouchers will be provided on a first-call, first-served basis and are limited to one per household.
Applications must be completed by phone, and vouchers will be mailed, according to the release.
Seniors may use an authorized representative to apply for voucher certification. In those cases, the Council on Aging requires a signed form from the eligible senior designating another person as the representative.
Residents interested in the voucher program should call 608-757-5428 and leave a voicemail.