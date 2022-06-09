Senior Farmers Market vouchers will be distributed at various dates and locations throughout Rock County, according to the Rock County Human Services Department.
Provided by the Nutrition Program of the Rock County Aging and Disability Resource Center, vouchers are worth $25 each and can be used by eligible seniors to buy fresh, locally grown fruits, vegetables and herbs from participating vendors at the farmers’ market.
Only Rock County seniors are eligible to receive vouchers. Residents must be age 60 and older or 55 and older for Native Americans and have a monthly income of no more than $2,096 for a one-person household or $2,823 for a two-person household, according to a county news release.
Voucher distribution dates and locations will be:
10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, at Creekside Place, 102 Maple St., Evansville.
10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, at The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St., Milton.
2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16, in the Beckman Mill conference room at Dr. Daniel Hale Williams Resource Center of Rock County, 1717 Center Ave., Janesville.
10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 17, at the Edgerton Public Library, 101 Albion St., Edgerton.
10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, at Footville Village Hall, 261 N. Gilbert St., Footville.
2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at Beloit Rotary River Center, 1160 Riverside Drive, Beloit.
10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 23, at the Clinton Senior Center, 508 Front St., Clinton.
Seniors can designate an authorized representative to collect vouchers. Representatives must apply for certification with a proxy authorization form by calling 608-757-5428.
After July 1, remaining vouchers will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
For a proxy authorization form, to check voucher availability or more information, call the Nutrition Program at 608-757-5428.
