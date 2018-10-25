JANESVILLE
The Janesville Senior Center will serve a free breakfast to veterans at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, at the center, 69 S. Water St.
The meal features pancakes, sausage, applesauce and a drink. Tickets for nonveterans are available for $4 for senior center members and $6 for nonmembers.
Raffle tickets also will be sold, and a drawing will be held at the end of the event for a handmade quilt and a $50 Festival Foods gift card. All proceeds will support VetsRoll.
Participants must register by Monday, Nov. 5.
For more information or to register, call 608-755-3040.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse