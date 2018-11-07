01STOCK_AMBULANCE_GENERIC1

EDGERTON

An Illinois man was fatally struck by a semitrailer truck early Wednesday morning on northbound Interstate 90/39, according to a state Department of Transportation release.

The accident occurred around 3:48 a.m. near Newville Road. The release states the victim was standing outside his car, which had a flat tire. A passing semi struck and killed the victim.

Assisting agencies were the Edgerton Fire Department, Edgerton EMS, Janesville Paramedic, Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Rock County Coroner.

The identities of those involved were not included in the release.

The accident is still under investigation.

