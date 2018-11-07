EDGERTON
An Illinois man was fatally struck by a semitrailer truck early Wednesday morning on northbound Interstate 90/39, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.
The accident occurred around 3:48 a.m. Wednesday near Newville Road. The release states the man was standing outside his car, which had a flat tire, when he was struck by the passing semi.
The Edgerton Fire Department, Edgerton EMS, Janesville paramedics, Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Rock County coroner assisted at the scene.
Authorities have not yet released the identities of those involved.
The accident is still under investigation.
