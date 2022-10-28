01STOCK_GUN_2

TOWN OF ROCK—A second Beloit man now faces felony criminal charges in a shootout on May 8 that left several mobile homes at Rockvale Mobile Home Park riddled with bullets.

A criminal complaint filed in Rock Count Circuit Court shows Dakota Davidson, 20, Beloit was arrested and charged earlier this week on first degree attempted homicide and nine counts of reckless endangering safety in the shooting.

