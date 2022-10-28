TOWN OF ROCK—A second Beloit man now faces felony criminal charges in a shootout on May 8 that left several mobile homes at Rockvale Mobile Home Park riddled with bullets.
A criminal complaint filed in Rock Count Circuit Court shows Dakota Davidson, 20, Beloit was arrested and charged earlier this week on first degree attempted homicide and nine counts of reckless endangering safety in the shooting.
Davidson is the second person charged in the shooting after Marcus S.C. Range, 22, Beloit, was charged in court on June 24. Both are listed as “co-defendants” in the May 8 shooting, which police said left residents at the park full of at least 75 bullet holes.
A male victim in the shooting said he’d pulled into the mobile home park and was sitting in his vehicle talking on the phone when he saw three people, including person he told police was Davidson, approach from behind and open fire on his vehicle, riddling it with bullet holes, according to the complaint.
The victim in the car said he felt heat from bullets as they passed close by before he pulled out his own gun and began firing back, emptying the clip of bullets. The victim said he then ran to his own residence while the three people, including Range and Davidson, continued to shoot at him.
The complaint shows that during the bout of gunplay, bullets struck multiple mobile homes in the park, some with young children inside.
Beloit Police on Sept. 13 said they’d approached Davidson for undisclosed reasons, and at that time, he’d had a black satchel with a 40 cal. Glock 23 handgun inside and tried to run from officers.
Police said a ballistics test shows the gun made markings on bullet casings similar to marks found on casings police that earlier had recovered from the shooting scene at the mobile home park.
Police said Davidson has told officers the gun is his, but he claimed he'd just gotten the a few days before his Sept. 13 arrest.
