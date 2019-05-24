JANESVILLE

The Janesville Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies are participating in the annual Click It or Ticket seat belt campaign, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.

During the campaign, the police department will "stringently enforce" Wisconsin's mandatory safety belt law.

About 9 out of 10 drivers and passengers in Wisconsin wear seat belts, according to the news release. The 10% who fail to wear seat belts account for nearly half of the drivers and passengers killed in traffic crashes.

Throughout the Memorial Day weekend, a number of Rock County police departments will be involved in the seat belt campaign and an impaired driving task force.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office and police departments from the city of Beloit, the town of Beloit, the town of Fulton, the town of Turtle and the town of Milton will be increasing patrols. The additional patrols are being paid for by grants from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's Bureau of Transportation Safety, the news release said.