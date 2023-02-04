Family and friends of Christopher Miller protest at the intersection of Highway 14 and 51, across from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, Feb. 4. Those protesting believe not enough has been done to search for Miller, who has not been seen since Nov. 19 when police report he fled his disabled vehicle following a pursuit that ended in a crash on I-39/I-90 near Avalon Road.
JANESVILLE – Demanding answers, family and friends of a Madison man who disappeared after a traffic stop south of Janesville in November demonstrated Saturday near the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher Miller, 29, has been missing since early the morning of Nov. 19. Wisconsin State Patrol officers had attempted to pull him over for speeding at around 2:15 a.m., and then he crashed his car into a traffic light in Janesville.
Miller kept driving. His car broke down on I-39/90 near the Avalon Road exit. He then fled on foot.
According to law enforcement records, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources searched the area with airplanes, drones, UTVs, ATVs, and on foot, but found no trace of him.
On Saturday, demonstrators outside the sheriff’s office held signs with questions like “Where is Chris Miller?” and “What happened to Chris Miller?”
“We’re spreading the word on the fact that he’s still missing and hope someone will speak up about something that they know, hopefully getting some answers from agencies involved,” said Miller’s fiancé, Mallory Duerst, who organized the event.
Miller’s mother, Tammy James, took part in the protest Saturday also in hopes of getting answers on the whereabouts of her son.
“I want to know what happened that night. I want them to be truthful about what happened. I want another ground search,” James said.
Duerst, James and others say more could have been done to find Miller immediately, and in the days after his disappearance.
“We don’t know his (state of) mind. He could have went south. He could have went the other way. I want them to widen their search,” James said.
Rock County Sheriff Curt Fell told a Gazette reporter Saturday that his department is willing to continue the search, in the spring.
“I told them I’m not going to open up searches at the Rock River because we have no reason to believe he went there,” Fell said.
James said Miller had been with her and her grandson hours before he went missing. According to her account, Miller was visiting at her Rockford home the evening of Nov. 18. James’ youngest son and grandson were also spending time at the home.
“We joked like normal. He was messing with me like normal,” James said.
James said she had been in bed but got up around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 19 and saw her two sons and grandsons playing a game. She went back to bed but was later awoken by Duerst, who had called saying she was concerned Miller wasn’t home with her.
Duerst called a second time, saying a State Patrol officer had stopped at her residence saying Miller had been pursued and fled on foot.
James and her youngest son went to a Kwik Trip near the scene of the incident later that day and looked for Miller. She thought he might be somewhere nearby. By afternoon she was growing increasingly worried.
“I tried to call his phone that morning, but we didn’t know that the State Patrol had his phone – no answer,” James said.
“At that particular time, I was just praying that he picked up a ride somewhere because I knew something was wrong; he would have called me,” James said.
The jovial nature that James remembers from the last time she saw Miller is typical for him, she said.
“He’s funny. He loves attention. He is a good dude. He bothered nobody,” James said.
Duerst described him the same way.
"He loves his family. He loves his kids," Duerst said.
Fell said since Miller is a Madison resident, the missing person case is being handled by the city of Madison.
Due to ongoing construction at the Rock County Jail site on Highway 14, options were limited for the demonstrators Saturday. Fell told The Gazette that a spot had been cleared out for them, away from where people needed to park for business and away from where ditches had to be plowed. And so, demonstrators chose to move to the Highway 14/51 intersection.
Miller was last seen wearing a black Nike jogging suit with black and gray Nike air max shoes. He is six feet tall, has black hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion.