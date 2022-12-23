TOWN OF ROCK--Emergency crews from the Rock County Sheriff's Office and city of Janesville and city and town of Beloit fire departments braved bitter cold weather and what one authority called "extreme risk" Friday afternoon to search for a woman who'd apparently broken through the ice and fallen into the frigid Rock River.
The scene is about 8 miles south of Janesville, behind a house at 6500 Edgewater Drive, on the west side of the river.
By about 2 p.m., Capt. Mark Thompson of the Rock County Sheriff's Office told a reporter on the scene that authorities had shifted their focus to recovering the body of a woman who authorities believe had fallen into the river.
The local temperature Friday afternoon hovered at about -2 degrees, with a wind chill at times of -37 and sustained winds of 26 miles per hour, gusting stronger at times.
A neighbor told a Gazette reporter she believed based on text messages back and forth between neighbors that the woman went on the ice shortly before 12:30 p.m. to retrieve a pet, and then fell through.
Authorities have not confirmed that information, nor have they confirmed the woman's identity.
Another neighbor who lives next door to the scene, James Pete, told a Gazette reporter, however, that the female neighbor who lives on the property where authorities were staging a search Friday owns three large dogs.
The Gazette could not confirm whether a dog also fell through the ice.
Pete said the stretch of the Rock River that runs past the neighborhood has a fast and strong current and an undertow and seldom freezes over in the winter.
“It’s got to be below zero for this part of the river to freeze,” Pete said, pointing out a window from inside his home, at a point on the river where the ice was thin enough to see open areas of water.
Fire and rescue crews from the city and town of Beloit along with sheriff's officials arrived shortly after noon on Friday. The sheriff's department at that time characterized the scene as an active water rescue, but that apparently has since shifted to a "recovery."
The Janesville Fire Department arrived at the scene at 1:40 p.m. in an incident command vehicle and brought a dive and rescue unit.
Divers in extreme cold water wetsuits were actively staging from the backyard of what's believed to be the woman’s home.
Thompson referred to the water search as an "extremely high-risk" operation.
"Obviously, our goal is to recover this woman so that her family can have some peace of mind," Thompson said. "But we have to worry about our firefighters and officers that are going to be at some risk in the recovery unit."
The Gazette will update this report as more information becomes available.
