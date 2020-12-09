JANESVILLE
Appointments for 2021-22 kindergarten enrollment in the Janesville School District are now available.
Families with a child or children turning 5 on or before Sept. 1, 2021, and not enrolled in the district's preschool or early childhood (P4J or EC) programs can enroll, according to a district news release.
Enrollment is available by appointment only. Appointments before Dec. 15 are preferred, according to the release.
Parents or guardians must bring the child’s birth certificate for proof of age, the child's immunization records, photo identification of the parent or guardian, and proof of residency such as a utility bill or a current lease.
Appointments will be held in the new student enrollment office at the Educational Services Center, 527 S. Franklin St.
Requests for a school transfer/placement within the Janesville school district for incoming kindergarten students should be submitted through the enrollment processes, according to the release.
Non-Janesville residents will be able to apply for open enrollment between Feb. 1 and April 30, 2021.
To schedule an appointment or for questions, call the new student enrollment office at 608-743-5153 or 608-743-5072 during business hours.
For questions about transfers or open enrollment, call Deen Hartley at 608-743-5152.