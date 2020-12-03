BELOIT
To do his job in a pandemic, Santa Claus has to be safe and creative.
He is “Santa-tizing” and washing his hands often as his elves social distance while building and packing toys.
This year, Santa Bill Wilson and Judi Broderick—aka Mrs. Claus—will take gift requests and visit with children online.
To set up an online meeting, send an email to bestemorclaus@aol.com. A small fee will be charged depending on the number of children and time needed. Meetings can be done on Zoom or Facebook FaceTime and customized to children’s needs.
“Mrs. Claus could read a story,” Mrs. Claus said.
Children also could talk about the names of their pets or their Elf on the Shelf. Families are invited to send information before the visit to ensure a meaningful conversation with the Clauses.
By using the online platforms, grandparents or other relatives can join in the fun. This year, the Clauses have signed up to work with military families, so those families and their loved ones stationed overseas can all gather for Santa time.
“We can sing a song, talk about what they are doing and what they got for Christmas last year,” Mrs. Claus said.
“We are not big on the naughty list,” Mrs. Claus added. “We like to emphasize the positive the children are doing. In these difficult times, children are having to adjust to virtual learning and don’t see friends, and we are sympathetic to that.”
Santa said he likes to encourage children to do better in their virtual learning. Although virtual visits can be challenging, fewer children are scared of Santa when he is on a computer screen, he said.
Mr. and Mrs. Claus are well-equipped to meet with children after years of studying their roles.
Santa, who sports a natural white beard, attended the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School in Midland, Michigan, in 2011 and 2015.
In 2013, the couple attended the St. Nicholas Institute in Lavonia, Michigan, and the International University of Santa Claus, run by Tim Connaghan. They took the Christmas Performers Workshop in Minnesota in 2018.
The Clauses also are members of the St. Nicholas Society, which requires its members to portray the characters for more than seven years and do charity work, along with the Secret Sleigh Project for homebound children, the International Brotherhood of Real Bearded Santas and other groups.
Mrs. Claus runs Santa Nana’s Holiday University, originally launched by a friend who died from breast cancer.
The Clauses have studied the background of Santa, his ethics, how to stay in character and how to build a backstory.
Over the years, they have visited homes for veterans, the Caritas food pantry, hospitals, assisted living facilities and Alzheimer’s units.
“People that have Alzheimer’s have forgotten everything except Santa Claus,” Santa said.
One of the skills the Clauses have learned is how to draw people out and create a community that shares thoughts and ideas.
“It’s a continuous progression,” Mrs. Claus said. “Obviously, it’s changing a lot this year now that we are doing virtual visits.”
Santa and Mrs. Claus said everything is on schedule for a safe delivery on Christmas Day this year.
“The North Pole runs on the laughter of children and good deeds,” Mrs. Claus said.
If someone is feeling a bit doubtful about it all, Santa says, “You don’t have to believe in us, but we believe in you, and you are going to do something amazing.”