JANESVILLE

Volunteers are invited to help a member of St. William Boy Scout Troop 539 finish his Eagle Scout project, which was suggested by the Janesville Patriotic Society.

Kyle Warda plans to plant more than 100 plants and flowers and install about 22 cubic yards of landscaping stone Friday and Saturday, Aug. 23-24, at Veterans Memorial Plaza in Traxler Park, 600 N. Main St.

His landscaping will help beautify the Medal of Honor walkway and create an easier mowing path for the city.

About 20 volunteers will help Warda complete his project Saturday.

To volunteer or for more information, email Warda at kychwa500@gmail.com.