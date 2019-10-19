JANESVILLE

Wilbert William “Bud” Schwartzlow lived 101 years, but most people's memories of him are filtered through their recollection of downtown Janesville’s golden era: the 1950s, '60s and '70s.

That was when Schwartzlow’s domain—Krause’s Town and Country Restaurant—was in its finest days.

No matter the time of day or night, patrons would see Schwartzlow in a blinding white chef’s frock and hat, commanding the restaurant’s floor from the open kitchen of his iconic eatery at South River and Dodge streets, serving up steak sandwiches, charburgers and dollops of potato salad.

Schwartzlow hung up his chef's hat and sold the Town and Country long ago. The building still stands, but it's in disrepair and is slated for demolition.

The institution's demise comes just after Schwartzlow took his own leave. The restaurant man died Oct. 13, and although he hadn't cooked professionally in years, thousands of diners and dozens of former staffers will remember him as a downtown icon in cook’s whites.

The motto at the Town and Country: “First Quality, Fair Prices, Fast Service.” Schwartzlow meant it. His family said he had a fastidious, demanding approach to restaurant management. Family recipes for handmade sauces, gravies, dressings and puddings weren’t to be regarded as casual guidelines. They were the stuff of stone-tablet commandments.

Janet Fugate, Schwartzlow’s daughter, experienced her father’s larger-than-life presence in the restaurant at an early age. She started in the business by taking carryout orders over the phone when she was just 9 years old.

“My sister called him ‘Big Bear.’ Everybody knew that he was the guy, the man in white," Fugate said. "Everybody from the servers to the busboys knew that you’d better be paying attention when he walked across the restaurant floor.”

In the ‘50s and ‘60s, Fugate said, Krause’s Town and Country—named for Ed Krause, Schwartzlow's father-in-law—grew quickly from a corner tavern to a three-room, three-meal-a-day restaurant.

In its early days, the tavern had been located on a street that showed downtown on one end and countryside at the other end. Hence, the name "Town and Country."

Fugate said her dad’s inexhaustible commitment to the restaurant and its customers were what built its popularity as the city’s population and demand for dining grew.

She remembers Schwartzlow occasionally getting out of bed at midnight to open the restaurant, sometimes at 2 a.m., to cater to a military convoy—Army Reserve troops who would call ahead to let him know they were traveling past Janesville.

“I remember him fretting over the military men late one night," Fugate said. "The men were running late, and the scrambled eggs he’d prepared were starting to change color like how eggs do. He was distraught because he wanted those eggs to be perfect. He bent over backwards to be of service to anybody.”

For years, Schwartzlow’s kitchen at the Town and Country was open air, so anyone dining nearby could see the environment that created their dinner.

“He had a spotless kitchen, gleaming, and he was very proud of that,” Fugate said. “He also demanded staff to be in white shoes, white hairnets and white hats. If somebody looked sloppy, they knew they needed to get to the restroom to straighten themselves up. He expected that.”

Al Fugate, Schwartzlow’s grandson, said he remembers his grandfather’s commitment to family despite marathon workdays.

Schwartzlow, who lived next to the first hole at the Janesville Country Club, loved golf his whole life. And he was an avid skier.

Al Fugate said his fondest childhood memories are of the few times every winter when Schwartzlow would take an afternoon break, spring his grandson from school and take him skiing.

“He’d kidnap me from school, and we'd go ski at Oak Ridge, the ski hill in Milton. We’d ski for a couple hours, never long, because it’d be getting dark and he knew he had to get back to the restaurant for the evening crowd,” Al Fugate said.

“He had a busy life, but he always set aside small bits of time to spend with us. Each person in the family got a part of his time. That meant a lot.”

Janet Fugate said the only time the Town and Country closed was a two-week period every year when her father took a family fishing trip to Canada. He brought his restaurant family along, too.

“He’d get a charter bus, and on those buses it would be half family, half restaurant people, the staff. But it was all family. Everybody there was like family, you know?” she said.

Schwartzlow sold the restaurant and retired in the mid-1980s. While the Town and Country carried on for a few years under various owners, it eventually closed, and the space shrank back to what the restaurant started as: a corner tavern.

Under other owners, the quarter-block building deteriorated. A local credit union recently announced plans to demolish it and clear the site for future redevelopment along the riverfront.

Al Fugate is one of several family members who got one last look around the old restaurant property. He called the state of the building “sad.”

He said his grandfather hadn’t been doing well physically in recent months, but he was aware of plans to demolish the building he’d once taken pains to keep gleaming.

“He wasn’t happy to find out about it, the demolition,” Al Fugate said. “But he had resigned to the idea that the building needs to go, that it was for the best. He understood it probably was the best you could do for a place that had its best days behind it.”