Schwartzlow family reunion planned July 9 at Putnam Park
Gazette staff
Jun 28, 2022

BRODHEADThe Schwartzlow family reunion will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at Putnam Park, 1108 Fourth St.

Lunch will be begin at noon. Table service, chicken, ham and bottled water will be provided.

Attendees should bring a dish to pass and spread the word to other family members.

For questions, call Rita (Ringhand) Vickers at 608-897-2082.