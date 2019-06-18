JANESVILLE

Rock County Administrator Josh Smith has appointed Paula Schutt to be director of the Rock County Council on Aging, according to a news release.

Schutt enters the role with over 20 years of experience in the aging services field. She spent nine of those years as a nutrition program supervisor with the Council on Aging. She also served five years each as executive director of The Gathering Place and as a manager at Beloit Senior Center.

“Paula’s extensive experience in the field of aging services, familiarity with the Council on Aging, and work in communities around Rock County will be a great asset,” Smith said in the release.

The Council on Aging is responsible for programs and services that support Rock County’s aging residents. Such programs include caregiver support and outreach, wellness classes and workshops, nutrition, transit services, and assistance in accessing benefit programs.

As director, Schutt will ensure these programs help meet the needs of county residents.

Schutt’s appointment will be considered by the County Board Staff Committee on Tuesday, June 25, and by the Rock County Board of Supervisors and the Education, Veterans, and Aging Services Committee on Thursday, June 27.