Jill Underly, a candidate for state schools superintendent, announced 34 current and former state legislators have endorsed her candidacy, including two from this area, Assembly Democrats Mark Spreitzer of Beloit and Don Vruwink of Milton.
Other locals who have endorsed Underly include Clinton School District Superintendent Jim Brewer, Milton School District Superintendent Rich Dahman, Beloit City Council member Clinton Anderson, Beloit School Board member Megan Miller and U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, according to Underly’s website.
Underly, who is superintendent of the Pecatonica School District, faces Deborah Kerr, a former superintendent in Brown Deer, in the nonpartisan election April 6.