BELOIT
Rock County Christian School will hold a debate featuring the two candidates running for the 45th Assembly District seat at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5, at the school, 916 Bushnell St.
State Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, and Libertarian candidate Reese Wood, also of Beloit will attend the debate.
Each candidate will offer an opening and closing statement and answer questions from the moderator, students and audience members. Government teacher Kevin Thompson will moderate.
The event is free and open to the public.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse