JANESVILLE

The Wisconsin Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired will host the BrailleFest and Braille Challenge on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 14-15, at its campus, 1700 W. State St.

BrailleFest kicks off at 8 a.m. Thursday with registration. The festival provides activities and games for students to demonstrate their braille skills, including the Braillewriter Relay Race, Name that Contraction and Human Braille Cell.

The Braille Challenge begins with registration at 9:30 a.m. Friday. Students in five academic levels will compete in braille writing and reading, and the winners will attend the June finals in Los Angeles.

For more information about BrailleFest, contact Karen Heesen at 608-758-6100, ext. 5332, or katen.hessen@wcbvi.k12.wi.us. To learn more about the Braille Challenge, contact Dave Hyde at 608-758-6152 or david.hyde@wcbvi.k12.wi.us.

