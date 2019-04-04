TOWN OF BELOIT

Four students suffered apparently minor injuries Thursday morning when a school bus went off the road near Beloit Turner middle and high schools.

The students were alert and conscious after suffering “bumps and bruises” after the bus hit a fire hydrant and a tree, said town of Beloit Fire Chief Gene Wright.

The students and bus driver were taken to a hospital to be checked out, Wright said.

Wright said police did not immediately know the cause of the accident, which occurred shortly before 7 a.m. in the 1100 block of East Inman Parkway.

The bus had just crossed the railroad tracks near the police department when it "accelerated" into the roadside ditch and into the police department parking lot where it slowed and came to rest against a tree, said Beloit Turner School District Superintendent Dennis McCarthy.

The bus was equipped with a monitor that showed the bus never exceeded 22 mph during the accident, McCarthy said.

The parking lot is next to the fire station, where emergency responders were able to respond immediately, McCarthy said.

McCarthy said the driver, a longtime employee, suffered a "serious medical emergency."

A note sent to parents said the medical emergency caused the driver to lose consciousness.

The full-sized school bus was not equipped with seat belts, McCarthy said.

McCarthy said the accident was not something that could have been prevented.

"It’s a medical emergency. You can't plan for one," McCarthy said. "Anybody can have an accident. Anybody can have a medical emergency, and for it to happen where it happened is obviously a blessing because there are far more dangerous spots where our school buses have to travel in our district.”

School officials responded “right away,” Wright said. Those not taken to hospitalized were taken to a fire station before being taken to the school, and school officials notified parents, Wright said.

Wright said parents were notified, and the eight students of middle- or high-school age who were not injured remained at school.

A town police news release said an investigation is ongoing, "but no criminal or traffic charges are anticipated at this time."