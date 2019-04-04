TOWN OF BELOIT

Four students were injured Thursday morning when a school bus went off the road near Beloit Turner middle and high schools.

The students were alert and conscious after suffering “bumps and bruises” after the bus hit a fire hydrant and a tree, said Town of Beloit Fire Chief Gene Wright.

Wright later told WISC-TV that three of the students might have broken bones, and the fourth might have a more serious injury requiring surgery.

The students and bus driver were taken to a hospital, Wright said.

The bus driver suffered a "serious medical emergency," Beloit Turner Superintendent Dennis McCarthy said.

A note to parents stated the driver lost consciousness.

The accident occurred at 6:51 a.m. in the 1100 block of East Inman Parkway, according to a police news release.

The bus had just crossed the railroad tracks near the police department when it "accelerated" into the roadside ditch and into the police department parking lot, where it slowed and came to rest against a tree, McCarthy said.

The bus was equipped with a monitor that showed the bus never exceeded 22 mph during the accident, McCarthy said.

The parking lot is next to the fire station, where emergency responders were able to respond immediately, he said.

McCarthy said the driver has worked for the district for a long time.

The full-sized school bus was not equipped with seat belts, McCarthy said.

McCarthy said the accident was not something that could have been prevented.

"It’s a medical emergency. You can't plan for one," he said. "Anybody can have an accident. Anybody can have a medical emergency, and for it to happen where it happened is obviously a blessing because there are far more dangerous spots where our school buses have to travel in our district.”

School officials responded “right away,” Wright said. Those not taken to the hospital were taken to a fire station before being transported to the school, and school officials notified parents, Wright said.

Wright said the eight students of middle- or high-school age who were not injured remained at school.

A town police news release said an investigation is ongoing, "but no criminal or traffic charges are anticipated at this time."