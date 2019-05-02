DELAVAN

Schoeneck Containers has secured occupancy permits and is moving into its new 220,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Delavan off Hobbs Drive, city officials said Thursday.

The city sold the company three parcels—about 46 acres in all—for $1 each last spring after the company originally had sought to buy land and build in Elkhorn. That deal fell through after poor results from a soil test.

The company shifted gears and began construction in Delavan in June. Schoeneck Containers is headquartered in New Berlin and manufactures a variety of plastic bottles.

In June, Delavan City Administrator Denise Pieroni said the new facility is expected to create 40 jobs and add another 20 within three years. Mark Wendorf, director of public works for the city of Delavan, said the building likely will be fully operational soon.

Schoeneck’s facility is part of an industrial park expansion in Delavan near Interstate 43, Hobbs Drive and Marsh Road. Wendorf said construction on a 100,000-square-foot “spec” building in the development was completed last winter. The building is in need of tenants, Wendorf said.

That building is only exterior walls and a roof and is designed to be outfitted for renters. Wendorf said the building is zoned industrial, so it’s ideal for manufacturing or storage.

The activity at the Schoeneck site comes as Meijer advances a plan to build a 159,000-square-foot grocery store at the 200-acre, mixed-used Lakeside Center development at I-43 and Highway 50. In October, Mills Fleet Farm opened a 218,000-square-foot store there.

Meijer closed on its Delavan property in January. The city council unanimously approved a development agreement for the store in December.

It’s unknown when Meijer is expected to break ground on the store, Wendorf said.