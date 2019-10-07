Former Milton School District Superintendent Tim Schigur was hired at C.D. Smith Construction to be the company's director of educational markets, according to a C.D. Smith news release.

Schigur has more than 20 years of experience in education as a teacher, principal and superintendent.

“Dr. Schigur is a proven, successful leader with extensive knowledge, skills and abilities in leading and improving K though 12 schools,” C.D. Smith Senior Vice President Kevin Hickman said in the release.

Schigur recently served as superintendent of the Milton School District before he resigned in June amid controversy regarding employee and administrator stipends and the release of records.

“Among the many things I liked about leading a school district was working with others to find ways to make schools even better for students, teachers and the community,” Schigur said in the release. He plans to continue bettering schools in his new position with “such a great organization and with a group of highly dedicated professionals.”

C.D. Smith Construction is a Wisconsin-based facility planning and construction management firm with experience in creating various education projects. The firm has offices in Madison, Milwaukee and Fond du Lac.